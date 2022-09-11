Rev Stephen Wengam has officially assumed office as the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God,Ghana.

He took office on Monday 5th September,2022 at a handing over ceremony held at the headquarters of the church in Accra.

The event was supervised by a transition team of the church.

At the same event Lady Monica,wife of the General Superintendent was also sworn in as National President of the Ministers Wives Association of the church.

Others who were sworn in are the Assistant General Superintendent,Rev Tito Agyei, General Secretary,Rev Dr Ernest Birikorang and General Treasurer,Rev Dr Simon Abu Baba.



In his response,the new General Superintendent, Rev. Wengam pledged to build on the foundation of his predecessors.

He eulogised the former General Superintendent,Rev Prof Paul Frimpong Manso for his courageous leadership.The former leader who had served for 12 years promised to assist the new administration any time they need his assistance.