The price of sachet water is expected to go up to 50 pesewas from September 19 after recommendations by the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers.

A bag of sachet water will also now sell at GH¢7 from the retail trucks.

The association in a statement also recommended that bottled water prices be increased.

“It is recommended that ice bottled water 500ml be retailed at GH¢2, and iced bottled water, 750ml or medium size, be retailed at GH¢3.

“These reviews serve as a guide to all regional associations and to ensure uniformity across the country,” the statement added.

These increases have been necessitated by the rising cost of inputs such as fuel and packaging materials, which are mainly imported.

The association further noted that increases in electricity and water tariffs also contributed to the price increment.

The price reviews have been necessitated by rising cost of inputs such as fuel and packaging materials which are mainly IMPORTED, increases in electricity and water which took effect from September 1, 2022. At our previous review in March 2022, the dollar was in the region of 8.5ghc. Currently it is inching up to 10ghc. Fuel prices have significantly gone up since our last review. It was 9 and now it is 14.5ghc, which is 61 % change since. March 23, 2022.

The suggested adjustment is to help producers cover their production costs.

We appreciate the difficulties our consumers have to go through to endure these hardships. We appeal to all to bare with us.

