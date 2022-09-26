In its continuous work to reduce the incidence of malaria infections in the Savannah Region, the Ghana Health Service services has presented 800 pieces of Long Lasting Insecticide-treated nets (LLIN) known as mosquito nets to security agencies operating in the region.

The presentation followed a request by the agencies to the service to assist them with the nets to protect officers on duty.

The Savannah regional health director of the service, Dr. Chrysantus Kubio made the presentation on behalf of the Ghana Health Service in Damongo.

While making the presentation, Dr. Kubio said many interventions have been carried out by the GHS to reduce incidence the of malaria in the region and Ghana.

The interventions he said include the distribution of treated nets to households, pregnant women, nursing mothers and schools.

Dr. Kubio said though the distribution does not include institutions, the service has to respond to the request of the security agencies since they deploy officers outside their homes that need to be protected from mosquito bites.

“Though we do not distribute to institutions, when the security agencies wrote to us, we had to forward their request to the national malaria control programme, and they responded. We know the men and women in uniform go out there to protect us, and we also have to at least protect them from malaria.”

Receiving the nets on behalf of the security agencies, the deputy savannah regional police commander, DCOP Kumi Faakye expressed gratitude to the Ghana health service, the savannah regional health directorate and the Malaria control programme for the nets.

“These nets will protect our officers who go on night duties from mosquito bites and malaria. We can’t afford to have the few officers not going to work because of preventable diseases like malaria.”