The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has interdicted a security guard at the Kumasi Airport for conducting a pre-boarding search on the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah.

The action by the security officer named Awudu Basit according to airport authorities is an embarrassment to the Minister.

The search is said to have been conducted at the VVIP Lounge at the Kumasi Airport on September 8, 2022.

A letter signed by the Company’s officer in charge of human capital and officer service, R. S. Tagoe indicated that the search created a “negative impression.”

The interdiction is to pave way for investigation.

“In view of the negative impression it cast on the company’s image and integrity, management has decided to thoroughly investigate the circumstances leading to this incident.”

While Awudu Basit is on interdiction, the letter sighted by Citi News said he will receive two-thirds of his salary during the period of interdiction.