The Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, said lapses in the security system in Wa have partly accounted for the killings witnessed over the past few months.

He contends that weak intelligence gathering by officers gives perpetrators the liberty to carry out nefarious activities.

His comments follow recent events of killings of private security officers and the discovery of dead bodies in Wa.

Speaking to Citi News on the matter, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo said there’s a need to address the lapses in the system to effectively deal with the issue.

“I suppose the security system is weak. There is no direct relation between exactly what they [criminals] are doing and what the security is doing.”

“While the security officers are stopping people on the roads and stopping cars and blowing sirens on roads and searching cars and sometimes blowing sirens on the road, these people are quietly mapping out a plan and by the time anybody realizes, they have gone to an outskirt of the town and done their thing,” the MP said.

Mr. Pelpuo also noted the role intelligence can play in improving security.

“I think that this is beyond ordinary appearance of policemen on the street. There must be some intelligence deep enough to overcome what these people are doing. They are unable to match that intelligence with what is happening,” he said.