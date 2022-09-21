The Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has announced the enforcement of additional security measures in Bawku.

The revised security actions are to stem the renewed fighting in the community.

After its emergency meeting held on Monday, September 19, 2022, REGSEC resolved on the following measures:

The Police, Ghana Immigration Service and the Military are allowed to use official motorbikes between 6:00am to 6:00pm. Temporary ban on ‘yellow, yellow’ operations until further notice. Curfew hours to cover Nayoka, Kpalgu and Manga.

“Please ensure strict compliance”, a statement from the Office of the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council said.

At least three persons have reportedly been shot by unknown persons in Bawku in the Upper East Region this week.

A transformer belonging to Northern Electricity Development Company was also destroyed during the shooting incident, which occurred around 4 pm on Monday.

Residents said the incident had left them in fear.

“Around 8 pm, they just shot the transformer and the light went off,” one of the residents said to Citi News.

He also called on the security agencies to put in much effort to restore peace in Bawku.

“We want solutions to the problems.

Every day they call for peace, but the peace is not there. We the people in Bawku are tired.”

Meanwhile, the Upper East Regional Area manager for the Northern Electricity Development Company,

Eugene Odoi Addo said he is working with the security agencies to fix the transformer.