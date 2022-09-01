The Births and Deaths Registry has earmarked the month of September to be observed as ‘Births and Deaths registration month’.

Instituted on September 1, 2004, the celebration aims at progressively educating and informing the public about the importance and the modus operandi of the Births and Deaths Registry.

The theme for the 2022 celebration is ‘Timely Births and Deaths registration: the key for building credible identification management systems’.

Consequently, there are scheduled to be media engagements and community outreach initiatives that will ultimately bring the Registry closer to achieving its ultimate aim of attaining universal births and deaths registration in Ghana.

The Births and Deaths Registry is mandated by the Registration Act, 2020 (Act 1027) to register all births, foetal deaths and deaths that occur across the country.

It is thus strengthening its partnership with the National Identification Authority, Ghana Statistical Service, Ghana Health Service, National Health Insurance Authority and the MMDAs in order to improve data collection and coverage of births and deaths.

This is to ensure Ghana attains universal vital registration and provides legal identities, including the free registration of births by 2030.