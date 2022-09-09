Some mobile network subscribers in Kumasi who have successfully re-registered their SIM cards are alleging that sanctions announced by the National Communications Authority (NCA) for unregistered SIM card owners are being applied to them.

Many of such affected persons massed up at various offices of their Mobile Network Operators in Kumasi to demand answers.

Mobile Network Operators began imposing some punitive actions on unregistered SIM cards following a directive from the NCA to compel persons who have the Ghana cards but have still not registered their SIM cards to do so.

“I registered my SIM card last two months but just yesterday, I was unable to make calls when I tried calling my mother. This morning, I received a message that, my SIM has been blocked”, one of the affected persons told Citi News.

The sanctions which include barring unregistered SIM cards from making calls for some time and also blocking the SIM cards for a period are however allegedly affecting some successfully registered SIM cards.

“I was informed that, I have successfully registered my number, but I was not receiving calls”, another lamented.

SIM card owners in Ghana who have not re-registered their cards started facing punitive actions on Monday, September 5, 2022, ahead of the September 30 deadline.

The Member of Parliament for the Bunkpurugu Constituency, Abed-Nego Azumah Bandim earlier in the week called for a withdrawal of the National Communication Authority’s punitive measures against persons yet to re-register their SIM cards.

Mr. Bandim said the punitive measures are unreasonable given the several challenges that have characterized the Ghana card and SIM card re-registration processes.

“The National Communications Authority (NCA) must immediately withdraw its recently announced

draconian punitive measures on SIM card re-registrations, and cease being a rubber stamp regulator in

the communications industry.”

“It is out of place for the NCA to feed on that statement from the Telecom Chamber and start issuing punitive measures to consumers, without regard to the real challenge which is difficulty in acquiring Ghana cards. This is capricious,” he said in a statement.