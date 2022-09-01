The Spelling Bee Semi-Finals will be held on Saturday, September 3.

Spellers from across the country were split into two groups for the Semi-Finals; one in Kumasi, whilst the other half spells in Accra.

After 16 weeks of dissecting words, trying word games, and honing their vocabulary skills, 191 Semi-Finalists will show off their spelling prowess.

Last weekend saw the Kumasi Semi-Finals come off, with 21 making it through as national finalists.

On September 3, 153 Semifinalists from Accra, Akropong, Dodowa, Peduasi, Takoradi and Tema will be spelling their way to the national finals.

The event can be followed via the Facebook page of The Spelling Bee-Gh.

The Spelling Bee is brought to you by Indomie Noodles and supported by the US Embassy-Accra, DStv, Rufus Green Parks, Goil, Kenya Airways, Groupe Nduom, Ashesi University, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, Citi TV and Citi 97.3FM