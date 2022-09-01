The Takoradi Habour Circuit Court A, presided over by his Worship Michael Kwadwoe Ampadu has discharged the Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Issah, of all charges including assault of a public officer, offensive conduct and disturbing public peace.

This comes six days after the President, Nana Akufo-Addo reinstated the Mayor following his seven-month suspension over the altercation he had with a police officer, Superintendent Andrew Sarfo, in Kwesimintsim in February 2022.

The court set the mayor free after the prosecutor, Superintendent Stephen Billy Addum, filed a case of no interest in the matter on behalf of the state.

Speaking after the proceedings, the Dean of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Western Region, Kojo Acquah, welcomed the latest development.

Reacting to concerns by a section of the public that the reinstatement by the President was premature, Mr. Acquah said there was nothing untoward about the president’s decision.

“I believe the reinstatement is different from the lawsuit of our state. This is purely to do with the fact that the President appointed him to be the mayor and the President in his own wisdom taught he had to suspend him for some time and now the suspension has also been lifted after seven good months. It is not an easy thing at all. At Secondary School, when you sometimes misbehave, sometimes they give you one month to go home and come back, but this one took seven good months.”

“The Regional Minister was directed to take over as an acting mayor. The Regional Minister is also a Member of Parliament and does not also have a deputy. So it was a very big problem for the metro because he [the minister] was unable to come to the office early. So he was in dilemma and so to me, we thank the President for reinstating the Major. I believe it is a good time that he has been reinstated“, he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah who has been acting as the Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi at a short event officially handed over the administration of Assembly back to Abdul Mumin Issah, as the substantive Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi following his reinstatement by the President.

Abdul Mumin Issah in his acceptance speech thanked the President for his fatherly love and the confidence he has once again reposed in him.

He further expressed his gratitude to the Regional Minister, his family and all those who supported him through his case.

He therefore assured to work with all stakeholders to advance the development of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.