Some teachers on study leave across public universities have given the government a two-week ultimatum to hand over their laptops to them.

The aggrieved teachers contend that, they are yet to receive the one teacher one laptop promised after deductions were made from their salaries, a situation that has left them handicapped in undertaking academic projects.

Speaking to Citi News, the leader of the aggrieved teachers, Oliver Eastward, raised concerns over the feet-dragging attitude of leadership of their teacher unions towards the initiative.

“We have served NAGRAT, GNAT and even the Regional Education to respond but to date, they have not yet responded. It means that we are not getting it anytime soon. We came together as aggrieved teachers to show our concern and register our displeasure with how our own leaders are treating us.”

Government in 2021 launched the one teacher, one laptop programme to provide teachers from kindergarten to Senior High School with laptops.

Per the deal, the government will pay 70% of the cost of GHS1,550 with the teachers’ paying 30% through deductions from their salaries for the laptops that will be provided by KA Technologies.

But some teacher unions and stakeholders in the country’s education sector raised concerns about the initiative, because of the cost-sharing element.

Government facilitated the acquisition of 280,000 laptops for members of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) this year.

There has, however, been some opposition from some teachers including GNAT members criticising the cost-sharing module in the policy and a lack of transparency.

They are also worried that the policy could mirror the failed RLG partnership to supply laptops to Ghanaians schools.

From the onset, the Ghana Education Service had said it has been working closely with the unions as far as the initiative is concerned.

The GES said each teacher is to sign an acknowledgement form stating all personal particulars and also authorizing the deduction of the amount from their allowances.

But the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has applauded the government’s decision to provide teachers with laptops.