A UK-based advanced technology and business focus company, Temtum Group, will participate in the 13th Grow, Unite, Build Africa (GUBA) Awards which is slated for September 29, 2022, at the Intare Conference Arena in Kigali.

Temtum Group agreed to participate in the events, after an official invitation was extended to the company by the leadership of GUBA.

As one of the world’s leading blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybersecurity Company, the Temtum Group specialises in global solutions with a world-renowned team in Blockchain, cryptocurrency, finance and business.

The Group has launched the game-changing Temporal Blockchain with a live mainnet created by internationally recognized cryptography and cybersecurity experts with millions of dollars spent in design and built, creating a blockchain that is scalable for millions of users.

Commenting on Temtum’s participation, CEO and Founder of GUBA Enterprise, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, said, “the Temtum Group has invested in supporting financial development across the continent and in local communities with humanitarian projects through technology. GUBA is proud of Temtum for contributing significantly to making the world a better place. The Group will present an award at the ceremony.”

This year’s GUBA Awards on the theme, ‘Ndabaga – Drumbeat of Dreamers and Legends’ seeks to celebrate a historical hero within the Rwandan and African communities. With the chosen theme, the Awards strive to convey the power of determination and focus. The story of Ndabaga is a keystone of Rwandan folklore representing bravery and determination.

Designed to highlight the most inspirational and trailblazing individuals within Africa and its diaspora community, the GUBA Awards continue to gain endorsements from high-profile figures such as H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo (President of Ghana), H.E Jean-Claude Kassi Brou (The President of the ECOWAS Commission) and more.

Some past winners, who have received recognition from GUBA include Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dr. Natalia Kanem, Dr. Diane Karusisi, Vice President Epsy Campbell Barr, Sir Sam Jonah (Executive Chairman, Jonah Capital), and Cherie Blair (Barrister, Writer) Patrick Awuah (Founder of Ashesi University), Former Chief Marketing Officer of Netflix, Bozoma Saint John and CEO of Sundial Brands Richileu Dennis among several high profile individuals.

Full list of Nominees for 2022 Awards

This year, 13 individuals have been nominated in various categories for the honours. The list include Sandra Zawedde, Chairperson of East of Eden (U) Ltd (Excellence in Infrastructure Development), Alena Analeigh McQuarter, Youngest student admitted into medical school (Young Achiever Award), Dr Sylvia Shitsama Nyamweya, Neurosurgeon (Pioneer Award for Health Excellence), Uche Ofodile, CEO of MTN-Benin (Influential Business Leader).

Others are Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of Grammy Recording Academy (Entertainment Mogul), Keith Ellison, Attorney General (Legal Excellence Award), Sina Gerard, CEO of Urwibutso Enterprises (Industrial Innovation Award), Dr. Tedros Ghabreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (Exceptional Leadership in Global Health), Amadou Gallo Fall, President of Basketball Africa League (Sporting Excellence Award).

The rest are Dr Sangu Delle, CEO of CarePoint (Entrepreneurial Spirit Award) Wode Maya, Tourism Blogger (Excellence in Tourism Award), Acha Leke, Senior Partner, McKinsey’s (Influential Business Leader) and Maryse Mbonyumutwa, Founder, Pink Mango (Manufacturing and Sustainability Award).

The GUBA Awards is proudly sponsored by Platform Capital Limited.

About the GUBA Awards

The GUBA Awards, an initiative of the enterprise, is instituted to celebrate, acknowledge, and support businesses and individuals in Africa and the African diaspora.

The Awards began in 2010 in the United Kingdom and have been held yearly in the UK, United States and Ghana respectively, with Rwanda now part of the GUBA family. More information on this year’s events can be accessed on www.gubaawards.com