The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has insisted there will be no form of increment in transport fares on Monday, September 18, 2022.

This comes after some media reports indicated there was going to be an increase in transport fares from Monday onwards.

Speaking to Citi News, Public Relations Officer for the GPRTU, Alhaji Abass Imoro stated that a decision on the increment will be announced after meetings with relevant stakeholders this week therefore all driver unions must exercise patience.

”As of now, we have no plans to increase transport fares on Monday. Even if there will be any such thing, we will first have to consult relevant stakeholders.”

”We urge all driver unions to hold their horses while we look at what will work best for us all.”

Transport fares went up by 20 percent in May 2022.

As of May 9, 2022, when the new fares took effect, petrol and diesel were selling at a national average of GH¢9.41 and GH¢11.12, respectively.

At the moment, the price of petrol per litre has crossed GH¢11 and diesel sells for over GH¢14 per litre at most pumps.