The Police have arrested three suspects who are currently assisting the investigation into the murder of a 15-year-old girl at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The body of the deceased, identified as Regina Sarfo, was found dumped in a bush at Ahenbrom, a suburb of Konongo on September 8, 2022.

A statement from police said, “crime scene experts conducted a forensic examination of the scene, after which the body was conveyed to the Stewards Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.”

Police said the Ashanti Regional Command has met with the family, and the Inspector-General of Police has also commiserated with them over the telephone and assured them of the necessary police support.

“Police clinical psychologists are also offering psychosocial support to the family whiles investigation continues,” the suspect added.