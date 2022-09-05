Kenya’s Supreme Court is expected to deliver its judgement on the challenge to the outcome of last month’s hotly contested presidential poll.

The electoral commission declared Deputy President William Ruto winner with 7.1 million votes, but his rival, veteran politician Raila Odinga, who came second with 6.9 million, disputed the results.

Security has been beefed up as the country awaits the court’s verdict.

Roads leading to the court have been closed. Many schools will send pupils home early.

More security teams have been deployed to potential hotspots of violence across the country.

The Supreme Court made history five years ago when it annulled the outcome of the poll citing procedural irregularities and illegalities.

This time, Mr Odinga wants it to overturn the result and either declare him winner or order a re-run.

He has accused his rival of hacking the electoral body’s systems and deducting some of his votes – claims both the commission and Mr Ruto denied.

Mr Odinga also wants the electoral commission’s chairman barred from overseeing another poll.

Four out of seven commissioners disowned the results announced two weeks ago and supported Mr Odinga’s petition. They accused their boss of being opaque.