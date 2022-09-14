Persons who patronize services of commercial vehicles will, from September 21, 2022, see at least a 30 percent upward adjustment in the fares they pay.

“In consultation with our mother body the GPRTU of TUC, we wish to announce to the general public that there will a 30% increment on fares starting September 21, 2022,” a joint statement from the public transport unions announced.

The statement was issued by the Concerned Drivers Association and True Drivers Union.

The increase according to unions is “Due to the increment in fuel products, spare parts and the poor management of the economy by the government.”

“Electricity tariffs, water tariffs, prices of spare parts, prices of food and pure water prices have all increased, hence we have no option than to also increase our fares.”

According to the unions, because of the aforementioned issues, “we are unable to make enough money to cater for our family and pay off our loans.”

The transport unions thus pleaded for the cooperation of the public.

“As stated earlier, we are urging the general public to cooperate with us on our new fares coming September 21, 2022”, the statement added.

Transport fares went up by 20 percent in May.

As of May 9, 2022, when the new fares took effect, petrol and diesel were selling at a national average of GH¢9.41 and GH¢11.12, respectively.

At the moment, the price of petrol per litre has crossed GH¢11 and diesel sells for over GH¢14 per litre at most pumps.