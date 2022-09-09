Two persons standing trial in connection with disturbances at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been granted bail by a Kumasi High Court.

Lawyers of the accused persons proceeded to the High Court after the Asokore Mampong District Court refused bail to their clients, following two appearances.

The accused persons, an alumnus and a student were arrested by police and arraigned following clashes between residents of rival halls at the KNUST.

The two had been refused bail when they made their first and second appearances at the Asokore Mampong Court.

The prosecution had insisted police needed more time to investigate the matter and prayed the court to remand the accused persons.

They have however been granted bail by the High Court in the sum of 80,000 Ghana cedis each with two sureties each.

They are also to report to the investigator once a week until otherwise.