Level 400 students of the University of Education, Winneba, have demonstrated because of what they say is a deliberate attempt by school authorities not to update the cumulative record of students for the last three years.

The students among many accusations are blaming the data protection unit of the school for failing to update the records on their portals, making the various portals of the students empty.

The school is expected to hold its graduation for the final year students in three weeks’ time.

The students say they are not able to track their academic performance as a result of the school failing to update the portal.

Demonstrating students are not allowing vehicles to enter the campus and have blocked the main entrance of the school.

Persons caught taking pictures of the demonstration have had their phones seized.