Shelling continued while a 14-strong IAEA team visited the site last week and its head, Rafael Grossi, warned at the time of a very real risk of nuclear disaster. Although most of the team left the plant after two days, it said two of its officials would remain there on a permanent basis.

Mr Zelensky said he would support the safety zone if it aimed to demilitarise the territory of the nuclear plant. Mr Zelensky said the report noted the presence of Russian military hardware on the territory of the plant and referred to pressure on employees, alongside “clear references to the Russian military occupation”.