Vodafone Ghana Foundation, the charity arm of Vodafone Ghana, says there is a need to advance the teaching and learning of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in Ghana.

The Foundation believes that teachers who have impacted others positively with STEM education should be rewarded.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the National STEM Teachers Awards on September 28, 2022, the Lead Foundation and Sustainability of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Amaris Nana Adjei Perbi acknowledged the contributions of teachers in Mathematics and Science Studies.

He maintains that the award scheme is innovative and very competitive.

It will see 16 most engaging entries being short-listed as finalists for the top 3 winners on October 7 at the Academic City University College.

The main event has Citi TV and Citi FM as key media partners.

“We are here to recognize the participation of teachers by virtue of what the teachers have thought the students through the Ghana Education curriculum.”

“I think it’s high time that through our instant school programme by kind courtesy Vodafone Ghana Foundation, teachers can practically impact the life of students.”

“We have gone through the sixteen regions of Ghana. We have seen how some of the teachers are performing with the STEM education.”

Mr. Adjei Perbi said that, they partnered with the Ghana Education Service to put together the STEM award scheme because in doing so, “we are helping to recognize such teachers so that these teachers can have a reward to encourage them and boost their confidence to go on to do more.”

In his remarks, the Deputy Director General in charge of Quality and Access GES, Dr. Kwabena Bempa Tandoh, said “one of the key interests of the government and the Ghana Education Service is to have mutually beneficial collaborations that improve the learning outcomes of our educational system”.

He lauded Vodafone Ghana Foundation for their contribution to the education sector saying: “I commend the Vodafone Ghana Foundation for its immense efforts, support and unwavering commitment to our education system through its diverse initiatives such as Free Instant School learning platforms, ICT Centre projects and their periodic STEM hubs.”

The award will see the winner receiving one-year data subscription with a laptop and modem.

Additionally, the winner becomes an Instant School Ambassador. There are other awards like the disabled category.

Amaris Nana Adjei Perbi entreated teachers to upload compelling short videos of any STEM-related work using the hashtags #STEMteacherGH2022 #VODAFONEGhanafoundation to stand the chance of winning other exciting prizes.