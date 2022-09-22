The West African Examination Council (WAEC) is looking to engage the Ghana National Council for Private Schools [GNACOPS] over concerns about the examination body’s continued relevance.

The Private Schools are pushing for the abolishment of the examination council, arguing that it has failed to contribute positively to educational development in the country.

But the Head of Legal at WAEC, Rev. Victor Brew, told Citi News that engaging GNACOPS would be a progressive mood.

“Mr. Gyetuah [the National Executive Director for GNACOPS] will help us when he submits inputs regarding how to better the assessment regime of this country.”

“There are plans to engage Mr. Gyetuah’s outfit for us to discuss and find common ground regarding the way forward,” Rev. Brew said.

GNACOPS has been critical of WAEC and called on the government to institute other examination bodies in a bid to break the monopoly of WAEC.

The council believes such a move will aid in properly assessing candidates that sit for external examinations.

This follows GNACOPS demand that WAEC must be scrapped because it has outlived its purpose.

GNACOPS also feels the introduction of other examination bodies could help in resolving the issue of examination malpractice.