12 persons who were arrested during Citi TV’s War Against Indiscipline (WAI) last week are expected to appear before court today, Monday, September 26, 2022.

The vehicles of these drivers were impounded for various road traffic offenses including illegal U-turns, abuse of sirens and driving on the wrong side of the road without a justified course.

The officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service have so far impounded over 100 vehicles, including one belonging to the Bank of Ghana.

The cases of the offenders would be heard at the La Motor and Traffic court in Accra.

So far, about 40 drivers have been convicted and fined various sums of monies ranging from GH¢300 to GH¢3000 since the campaign was brought back last two weeks.

Key among the offences is illegal U-turns on the Tema motorway.

Some drivers gave the following reasons for the continuous use of unauthorized turns on the motorway.

“We were in a haste to attend a training in Tema, so we decided to make a U-turn, so we could make it in time,” a driver shared.

Another driver said, “I am a medical practitioner and I had to make it in time for work. I had no intention to cause mayhem.”

About War Against Indiscipline

The #WarAgainstIndiscipline – Be the change campaign is aimed at helping to avert the increasing loss of lives through road crashes.

It is a Citi TV initiative in partnership with the Police MTTD.

In May 2019, the station began the campaign against all forms of indiscipline in the country.

The exercise took the nation by surprise when it partnered with the Ghana Police Service to arrest errant drivers, process them for court, and have them fined.

It covered roads noted for reckless driving within and outside Accra.

The campaign is aimed at checking indiscipline on roads and also targeted at putting regulatory bodies on their toes to ensure that the various road safety laws are enforced.

It also seeks to compel drivers to stay within speed limits.