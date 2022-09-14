The vehicle of Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, founder and leader of World Miracle Outreach, has been impounded by officials of the Airport MTTD police station for unlawful use of strobe lights.

His driver was nabbed by the police MTTD on the Airport bypass stretch on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, as part of Citi TV’s War Against Indiscipline campaign.

According to the police, the driver of the renowned evangelist will be prosecuted and ordered to remove the strobe lights.

War Against Indiscipline campaign

The War Against Indiscipline (#WAI), an initiative of Citi TV in partnership with the police, was reignited earlier this week.

The #WarAgainstIndiscipline – Be the change campaign is aimed at helping to avert the increasing loss of lives through road crashes.

The station began the campaign against all forms of indiscipline in the country in May 2019.

The exercise took the nation by surprise when it partnered with the Ghana Police Service to arrest errant drivers, process them for court, and have them fined.

The campaign was also targeted at putting regulatory bodies on their toes to ensure that the various road safety laws are enforced.

In 2019, the campaign accrued to the state over GH¢258,000.

On Tuesday, seven recalcitrant drivers were fined varied sums between GH¢1,000 and GH¢2,400 for breaching road regulations as part of the War Against Indiscipline campaign.