The Electoral Commission is confident all willing and eligible Ghanaians who have Ghana cards will be registered before the district-level elections in 2023.

Speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, the Director of Elections at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe assured that no Ghanaian of voting age and willing to secure a voter’s ID will be left behind.

“By the discussions that we have, we are convinced that anybody that is qualified to register and is willing to register will be covered,” Dr. Quaicoe said.

The EC is pushing a law expected to make the Ghana card the only identity document for registering to vote.

There is a draft C.I. titled: Public Regulations 2021 which is expected to regulate the upcoming continuous voter registration exercise.

The current modes of identification for registering to vote include a passport, a national ID, an existing voter ID or two guarantors.

Though critics are worried that not enough Ghanaians will have access to the Ghana card before the voter registration, Dr. Quaicoe assured that any challenges with the process will be resolved.

“We believe that the challenges are bound to happen, and the challenges are bound to be addressed… There is no way we can stay without addressing the challenges.”

He further added that discussions on the review of the law have been ongoing for about two years.

“It has gone through a lot of discussions, a lot of interactions, a lot of stakeholder engagements before we came to this conclusion.”