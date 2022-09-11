The Electricity of Ghana (ECG) has reiterated the need for the public to desist from illegal acts that disrupt the supply of electricity.

“This will help us reduce our losses so that we can serve our customers. We need to work on our lines and make sure that customers are happy and ensure reliable supply. We need to get our revenue, so we need to work hard to get the offenders”, said Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, Manager in charge of external communications at the ECG.

He further entreated the general public to serve as watchdogs of the company to enable them identify and sanction consumers who engage in the crime.

“We will go after them but we want to encourage the general public that if they know of anybody tampering with meters or engaged in other illegal connections, they should report them, and we will give them commission in terms of a percentage from the cost retrieved from the illegality.”

Meanwhile, the power distribution company has stated that it is working assiduously to ensure its pre-paid meters that are not responding accurately to power purchased by customers are corrected.

Following the upward review of electricity tariffs, the ECG had problems with some of its prepaid meters.

While some of the meters have not been responding accurately to power purchased by consumers, others run into negative balances after purchases.

Recently, the ECG revenue mobilization taskforce has been uncovering various power illegalities as part of the company’s effort to check the condition of all meters across the country.