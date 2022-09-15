The Ghana Water Company Ltd has warned that it could shut down operations in areas affected by galamsey if the cost of treating water becomes economically unsustainable.

The water producing company has been complaining for years about the adverse effects of galamsey on the raw materials and cost of production, but illegal mining continues to thrive.

Speaking to Citi News, the Communications Director for Ghana Water Company, Stanley Martey, said if nothing is done to curb the menace, the company will revise its operational procedure.

“Beyond a certain level of turbidity, the water is rendered untreatable. At that point, we will shut down,” Mr. Martey said.

“The pollution of the river bodies is affecting the entire country and is affecting us as individuals and is also affecting us as a company,” Mr. Martey added.

Mr. Martey has thus called on the nation to intensify the fight against Galamsey

“It is for us collectively to fight the menace or else it will have an impact not only on the Ghana Water Company Limited but on the entire nation.”