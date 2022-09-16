Management of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation GBC says it is working towards clearing debts it owed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) which led to the disconnection of power from the company.

The state broadcaster had its Head Office and transmission station disconnected from the national grid within the week over an 8 million cedi debt owed in unpaid bills.

Addressing the media, the Acting Director of TV and Marketing, George Lomotey assured that the company will pay its bills.

“There is really no issue here. GBC is operating, and it will continue to operate. We are going to clear all debts,” he stated.

Two days ago, the ECG taskforce was ordered to take the national broadcaster from the national power grid for its failure to show commitment toward paying its debt that has lasted for months.

This will be the third time, if not more; that GBC will suffer a similar fate for non-payment of electricity bills.

Earlier in April, GBC was taken off the national grid over unpaid utility bills to the tune of GH¢15, 420,246.

The state broadcaster was also disconnected in October 2021 for failing to settle its indebtedness to the power distributor.