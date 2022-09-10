Policy analyst, Dr. Charles Wereko Brobbey has questioned government’s legal basis for the imposition of deadline on SIM re-registration exercise.

Ghanaians with non-registered SIM cards have experienced restrictions in the use of their SIM cards from this week as part of punitive measures announced by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The move, some stakeholders have argued as an infringement on the rights of Ghanaians.

Already, hundreds of customers massed up at the premises of the three major telecom companies to express worry over the punitive actions taken against them by the government.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Dr. Charles Wereko Brobbey reacting to the action by the government said the sanctions have no grounds in law.

“The NIA says it has no deadline and that the Ghana card issuance is a continuous project admitting that more than a million and half people have their details taken but their cards are yet to be retrieved. So really, what is the basis and under what law. Are we asked to register SIM cards and more importantly, punitive measures are being imposed. But before a punitive measure is imposed there must be a law prescribing the basis of breach for punishment”, he said.

Mobile Network Operators began imposing some punitive actions on unregistered SIM cards following a directive from the NCA to compel persons who have the Ghana cards but have still not registered their SIM cards to do so.

Already, a pressure group, the People’s Project has sued the NCA and the Attorney-General (A-G) over the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise.

The group is asking the Supreme Court to declare the deadline for registration and the associated punitive measures for non-registration null and void.

It argues that the punitive measures are unconstitutional.

The suit follows the NCA’s announcement that unregistered sim cards will be blocked.

Member of the Communications Committee of Parliament, Sam George has also commenced the collation of data to file a class action suit against NCA over the sim card re-registration exercise.