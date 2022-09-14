It was all joy and excitement at the D&D Academy, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region following the arrival of the winner of the 2022 edition of The Literacy Challenge organized by Citi FM.

Samuel Kwaku Gyamfi Gariba represented the school in the competition and emerged as the winner after a fiercely contested quiz.

The authorities of the school say the win has motivated them to prepare students for subsequent future editions of The Literacy Challenge and ensure the trophy stays in the school.

The welcome for 13-year-old form one Junior High School (JHS) was done in a grand style.

Samuel, the winner of the 2022 edition of The Literacy Challenge, went to school with the trophy.

Teachers, students, and the management of the D&D Academy lined up with other students holding placards with inscriptions welcoming Samuel and the trophy.

The cheers and applause amidst the elation were unending. For the students, Samuel has raised high the flag and name of the D&D Academy.

Samuel officially presented the trophy to the management of the school and had these words for his colleagues.

The co-founder of the D&D Academy, Dr. Fredericka Dadson told Citi News the school will participate in future contests and will continue to win.

The management of the D&D Academy says they remain grateful to Citi FM and the sponsors of The Literacy Challenge.

Samuel Gariba beat nine others with his spectacular performance in the grand finale of the competition held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Alisa Hotel, North-Ridge Accra to bag the bragging rights.

Samuel did creditably well garnering 66 points at the end of the five rounds of the gruelling quiz, in a showcase of competitive academic grit to be crowned the champion.

“I never expected it. It feels too good to be true”, he said.

He was presented with a GH¢10,000 cash prize and trophy.

In addition, Samuel will be named the Vodafone Instant School Ambassador. He also received a laptop and a free one-year data subscription from the Vodafone Ghana Foundation.

InvestCorp Asset Management Limited provided him with a GH¢2,000 pre-funded investment account.

The Literacy Challenge is a three-level, nationwide, contest-style campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana and which targets Junior High School (JHS) students, in Ghana.

The challenge targets a wide range of audiences and actively engages students from all 16 regions of Ghana.

As an annual nationwide campaign, The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.

The 2022 edition was partnered by Vodafone Ghana Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners, Ghana Gas, Prospectus Ghana Ltd, Dext Technology, Alife Soap and InvestCorp Asset Management Limited.