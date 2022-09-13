After going a week without posting a single video on YouTube, Wode Maya, has surprised his followers with the announcement of his marriage to his Kenyan girlfriend, Trudy, who is also a video blogger.

Their love story, according to Wode Maya, started three years ago when they met in Ethiopia to work on a video project.

In his new video, Wode Maya revealed that while the wedding ceremony took place on September 10, 2022, in Kenya, he decided to dedicate his 1000th video on YouTube to the milestone, and Trudy, whose mother died exactly 10 years ago.

“I am a man of my word, and I decided to do something special on this day, so that I can tell my children a beautiful story about my 1000th video. This marriage will unite Africa.”

Born in Sekondi on November 8, 1990, Berthold Winkler Ackon, started a YouTube channel with the name Wode Maya, while studying aeronautical engineering in China.

With over 1.1 million subscribers, Wode Maya, is Ghana’s most popular online content creator and one of Africa’s most notable influencers.

His videos focus on Africa’s success stories, while putting the spotlight on personalities championing progressive initiatives within the continent.

In 2021, Wode Maya, was adjudged the Online Personality of the Year at the Entertainment Achievement Awards (EAA) organised by Citi TV.