48-year-old Rebecca Eshun is asking the general public for financial support to enable her undergo a bone grafting surgery.

She requires an amount of GH¢97,048 for the procedure meant to cure her of Spondylolisthesis – a spinal disorder which has affected her lower vertebrae.

Rebecca Eshun is due for surgery at the FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital, but the inability of the former self-employed jeweller to raise the needed funds is complicating the condition she has been battling since 2019.

For almost three years, she has had to deal with pain in the back, upper and lower limbs, leading to difficulties in walking.

During the period, initial recommendations by doctors after neurological and radiological evaluation suggested she was to be treated without surgery.

However, frequent follow-ups now point to a surgical intervention in her lower back to relieve trapped nerves and stabilise the spine using implants.

The cost covers theatre, ward stay, recovery medication, feeding, physiotherapy, six months of orthopaedic outpatient follow-up care, x-ray and laboratory tests.

Individuals willing to assist can do so through her MTN Mobile Money number – 0551145709 [Rebecca Eshun] to enable her garner funds for onward payment into the hospital’s account.