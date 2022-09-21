The World Bank says it is satisfied with the way the government spent the $430 million COVID-19 support from the Bretton Woods institution.

The World Bank says the expenditure was in line with procurement requirements.

The government has been accused of mismanaging COVID-19 provided by the World Bank to fight the pandemic.

Speaking on TV3, World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Pierre Frank Laporte, said “we know each and every dollar that is spent and accounted for.”

“We have done audits. There are always a few things here and there and some documentation that needs to be followed, but largely, speaking, we are very satisfied that our resources were spent in line with the procurement requirements that existed.”

“All the funds for COVID were not spent. There were immediate things to be spent on, but there was also construction and procurement of equipment. We don’t feel that our resources have not been properly spent,” Mr. Laporte explained.

The money provided by the World Bank was for communication campaigns, the sensitization campaign, equipping labs, equipping new facilities to receive patients, among others.

The World Bank further provided an additional $130 million for the purchase of vaccines.