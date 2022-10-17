The government has indicated that 18,930,664 SIM Cards have been fully registered, representing 44.28 percent of the total SIM cards issued.

In a statement, the government noted that 28,959,006 SIM cards have so far been linked to Ghana Cards as part of the first phase of the re-registration process.

This represents 67.28% of the 42,749,662 total SIM cards issued nationally.

In all, the ministry said 13,720,687 unique Counts of Ghana Cards have been used so far for the

registration exercise.

The government has provided a grace period for persons who have started but have not completed the process to re-register their SIM cards.

After an earlier deadline of September 30 to be registered, they will now only be blocked after October 31.

“This is not an extension of the deadline but a temporary moratorium to encourage these individuals to complete the process,” a statement from the Ministry of Communications noted.

