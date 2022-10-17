Over 500,000 candidates will sit for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) which begins today, October 17, 2022.

The examination which will last for one week will be written in 2,033 centres across the country.

The students are expected to start with social studies and ICT papers.

The Ghana Education Service ahead of the examination is entreating all students and other key stakeholders at the various examination centres to desist from any form of examination malpractices.

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is urging supervisors and invigilators of this year’s examination to comply with all the rules of invigilation.

The General Secretary of the Association, Thomas Musah, said, “we all know the implication of the rules of engagement. Nobody will go and supervise and say he or she doesn’t know the rules of engagement.”

“So to the extent that you have been invited to assist in the conduct of the exam requires each one who is having that opportunity to live up to expectations,” Mr. Musah said.