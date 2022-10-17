Academic and administrative activities have come to a standstill at some public universities as a strike by worker unions begins.

At the University for Development Studies, Tamale, for example, some students were idling; while graduates who had come to pick up their results have been left stranded as administrative staff are also on strike.

The strike by the four Unions according to their leadership is to compel the government to reverse its decision to pay the 2022 fuel ex-pump allowance instead of the 2021 price.

Among their key concerns are the payment of vehicle maintenance and off-campus allowances.

The striking Unions are the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).

They had suspended an earlier strike threat after meeting with the National Labour Commission.

But following a meeting with the National Labour Commission, the unions say the government has not met its side of the bargain.

In a statement, the unions said they were expecting the government to present terms of payment and other related issues.