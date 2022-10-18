The Greater Accra Regional Security Council is set to demolish all unlawfully erected structures in the core zone of the Sakumo Ramsar Site on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

This comes after a series of announcements by the government for persons erecting buildings on the site to desist from the act to help preserve the ecological state of the Ramsar Site.

The Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Security Council, Henry Quartey made the pronouncement after a stakeholder engagement ahead of the demolition exercise.

“We are going there to ensure that buildings that are sited in the core areas of Ramsar in the water are removed.”

“The law mandates the assembly to do so. I have given them enough time to relocate. But unfortunately, anytime we speak, we see people disregard our warnings and continue to set up structures on the Ramsar sites.”

A Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio also added that about 80 percent of residents outside the core zone of the Ramsar site will be offered the opportunity to regularise their documents after the exercise.