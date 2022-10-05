The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has made donations of tools and equipment to students of Winneba NVTI.

The tools and equipment which were handed over to Mr. Martin Young, the Principal of the institute, include ovens, sets of tool boxes for plumbing and electricals, laptops for I.T and industrial sewing machines for students in fashion.

Receiving the tools and equipment, the Principal of the institute recounted all the help and assistance received from the Member of Parliament for Effutu.

“This institute is very grateful to Honourable Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin for his immense contributions to the growth and development of this Winneba NVTI. At no point in time have we called on him that he hasn’t assisted us,” he said.

“Quite a number of students received scholarships from him every year. We have also received drilling machines today from him. He has built and furnished for us a new library complex stocked with 50 computers. There is also a 60-capacity classroom which has helped in our intake,” he said.

Mr. Martin Young also pointed out that the Deputy Majority Leader has also built a summer hut for the Winneba NVTI.

“We are eternally grateful for the assistance we have been receiving from Honourable Alex Markin. Without these tools and equipment, we have been finding it extremely difficult to function. This is a great relief to us, and we are grateful to our MP,” he further stated.

“Don’t forget the MP for Effutu, Honourable Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin. It is not everybody, it is not every MP that’ll do this. He has done so much for the school, and he is now doing it for individuals. He knows you are finishing school and that you need these things to start life. So you tell your parents to appreciate these,” he said in his concluding remarks.

The donations were made on behalf of Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Winneba National Vocational Training Institute.