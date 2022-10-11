Three other Chinese nationals standing trial with En Huang known as Aisha Huang for illegal mining have been remanded into the custody of the National Investigation Bureau pending the final determination of their case.

The three are facing charges of engaging in illegal mining activities.

According to the facts of the case as read by Attorney General, Godfred Dame, receipts of the purchase of mining concessions were found in their possession at the time of their arrest and WhatsApp conversations amongst them are said to point to their involvement in illegal mining activities.

The three persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The plea of one other accused person who is a Vietnamese national was postponed as the court had no interpreter on standby.

Meanwhile, the prosecution is expected to present eight witness statements and 18 other documents by October 24 where the case management conference for the Aisha Huang case is expected to begin.

She is expected to remain in NIB custody even though her lawyers attempted to apply for bail.

Attorney General Godfred Dame and Minister of Lands and Natural Resource Samuel Abdulai Jinapor spoke to the media after the proceedings.

Former National Chairman of the NPP Freddie Blay was reported in court to be the defense counsel for the four other accused persons.

His colleague Ekeleva Blay held brief for him in court.

Meanwhile, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicated that the state was unperturbed of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) former Chairman representing the alleged illegal miners.