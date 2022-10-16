Despite recent widespread criticisms by a cross-section of Ghanaians over the government’s handling of the illegal mining menace in the country, President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his resolve in fighting the canker.

He said the government’s efforts to fight the issue have recently made the matter topical.

Speaking at the Manhyia Palace after paying a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as part of his 4-day tour to the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo stated that his government is committed and will do whatever it takes to end galamsey.

He said the attention illegal mining was getting was positive and would help in the push to end illegal mining.

The president has also dismissed the assertion that his government has not initiated more projects in the Ashanti Region to ensure development in the area.

The Asantehene on his part urged the president to tell inhabitants in the Ashanti Region what he has done for them since assuming office, as part of his tour.

The President spent the first day of the tour worshipping at the St. Cyprian Anglican Church in the Subin Constituency.

On his itinerary, he was also to inspect the Boankra Inland Port Project and proceed to commission the Konongo Municipal Hospital in the Asante Akyem Central Constituency.

He is also scheduled to inspect the Agenda 111 Hospital Project at Kokoben and commission the 30kv Kumasi-Bolgatanga Transmission line.