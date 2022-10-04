President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) to investigate the circumstances under which some state agencies were cited for infractions in the 2021 Auditor-General’s report.

The President says SIGA must present its report to the Chief of Staff within four weeks.

The President was speaking at a meeting with Board Chairs of State Owned Enterprises.

“I am directing the Director General of SIGA to work with the Auditor General to draw down the causes of the infractions, identify persons responsible, and make the necessary recommendations as prescribed by law,” he said.

The president noted that the current trend of affairs did not reflect well on the various enterprises.

“It is a clear indication of poor supervision and management, as well as poor enforcement of implementation and sanctions of the needed measures.”

The President thus charged the board chairs to ponder over why Specified Entities were not faring well whilst their counterparts in the private sector were thriving in the same sectors and making gains.

“I charge you to change the narrative. I look forward to a better picture when we meet next year by this time,” he said, encouraging the entities to trade amongst themselves to increase production and patronage of domestic products and services.