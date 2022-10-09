President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Saturday 8th October, 2022 to Paris, France, for a six-day working visit to France.

President Akufo-Addo will on Monday, 10th October 2022, receive an Honorary Award of Doctor Honoris Causa from Sorbonne University in Paris.

It will be the third Honorary Doctorate Degree to be conferred on him.

It will be recalled that the first was an Honorary Doctor of Law Degree conferred on him in May 2016, from the celebrated Fort Hare University of South Africa; and the second, in December 2017, was an honorary doctor of humane letters degree from the University of Liberia.

Prior to the receipt of the Honorary Doctorate from Sorbonne University, the President will address the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at its 215th Session.

Whilst in France, he will also address the Asia Society Forum on the theme, “To Act in Troubled Times: new perspectives from France, Asia, Africa and the world”, and commission the refurbished Chancery building of Ghana’s Embassy in Paris.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Education, Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum, MP for Bosumtwe; and by officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Friday, 14th October 2022, and in his absence, Vice-President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the constitution, act in his stead.