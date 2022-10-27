The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is alleging that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is refusing to accept the resignation of Charles Adu Boahen, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

Mr. Ablakwa took to Twitter to make the claim, stating that Parliament may be forced to step in to force the President to accept Mr. Adu Boahen’s request.

“Parliament may have to turn the heat on President Akufo-Addo. Why is he refusing to accept the resignation of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen? The President continues to downplay the profound economic crisis created by his abysmal leadership,” he noted.

Parliament may have to turn the heat on President Akufo-Addo. Why is he refusing to accept the resignation of Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen? The President continues to downplay the profound economic crisis created by his abysmal leadership. — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) October 27, 2022



Some members of the New Patriotic Party in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25 demanded the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen over the current economic crises.

The Majority MPs insisted that the removal of both ministers will restore confidence in the economy.

They however kowtowed to a request by President Akufo-Addo for the Finance Minister to continue with the IMF negotiations.

The Minority in Parliament had already filed a motion in Parliament demanding a vote of censure against Ofori-Atta.