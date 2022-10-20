Assembly member for Esaase electoral area within the Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti region, Simon Kwasi Adjei has denied receiving bribe from rejected Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for Juaben.

Juaben NPP constituency chairman, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, is facing 26 corruption charges for allegedly giving out bribes to assembly members in the area to facilitate his approval as Municipal Chief Executive for Juaben.

The office of the Special Prosecutor opened investigations into bribery allegations against Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka after he was seen in a viral video demanding a refund of monies he had allegedly paid to assembly members, supposedly to facilitate his approval, after he was rejected for the second time.

The first witness to mount the box in the trial at the Kumasi High Court on Thursday, Simon Kwasi Adjei, assembly member for Esaase told the court that he did not receive any monetary benefit from the accused person to influence his vote.

During the court proceedings, the prosecutor from the office of the Special Prosecutor, Amadu Emmanuel Basintale prayed the court to assist in fixing a whole week to hold the trial day-by-day in order to help reduce the risk associated with travelling long distances and reduce cost of travelling.

The judge who presided over the case, Justice Priscilla Odikro Ofori agreed to consider the appeal of the prosecutor on October 27, 2022.