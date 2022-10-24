The Member of Parliament Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has backed teacher unions opposing the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

Speaking at a Press conference, Dr. Apaak, the Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, said the president should have considered the views of the stakeholders before making the appointment.

The unions have argued that the new Director General of the GES is not a professional teacher and is not a good fit for the role.

Dr. Apaak said, “they are right. There are reasons why we have different professionals… Every profession tries to grow their own to eventually become the person at the apex.”

“So when you bring somebody who doesn’t have that requisite background or doesn’t meet their standard, it also affects morale.”

Dr. Apaak also said the appointment of Dr. Nkansah would also breed more friction between the unions and the government.

“It creates problems in terms of policy implementation because whether the President likes it or not, the director general would have to work with the teacher unions.”

“I have sided with the teacher unions because I believe they are in the theatre and I always give them the benefit of the doubt, believing full well that their request, in this case, is not outrageous,” Dr. Apaak added.