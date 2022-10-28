A teacher union group known as All Teachers Alliance Ghana (ATAG) is describing the move by some teacher Unions to kick against the appointment of the new Director General of Ghana Education Service, Dr. Eric Nkansah, as impulsive.

This comes on the back of the president’s appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as the new Director General of the Ghana Education Service.

According to the union, Dr. Eric Nkansah’s appointment is proper and timely.

Speaking to Citi News, the National Chairman of ATAG, Isaac Ofori said he believes that the new Director General has come to make room for “smart and capable young teachers who have been excluded from power structures and decision-making processes at the education service.”