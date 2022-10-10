Pupils of the Manhean Methodist Basic School in the Tema Metropolis beamed with smiles on Friday, September 23, 2022, after receiving exercise books, textbooks, pens, pencils and other stationery from the Arhma Black Charity Foundation.

The excited crowd of pupils met the team from the Foundation led by its President, Akorli Boatemaa Abigail.

The President of the Foundation said the Manhean Methodist Basic School was selected as the beneficiary for this initiative because they found out that pupils in the school, majority of whom are from poor backgrounds, were highly needy and required support.

“We looked at environmental considerations and the high need of educational materials to select Manhean Methodist Basic School. We gave them exercise books, textbooks, pens and pencils, markers and dusters.”

The headmaster of the school, Ben Darko, who received the items on behalf of the pupils, commended the Foundation for the gesture, and for selecting them out of the many other needy schools.

He thus prayed for the growth of the Foundation to be able to extend its support to many more people and institutions.

The President of the Foundation in response said, “With our hearts filled with joy, we will love to contribute to the academic progress of this institution. We know this is not much, but please do accept it with love. We present these items in the name of God the father, son and the Holy Spirit.”

The pupils, touched by the gesture facilitated by the young President of the Foundation who is in her 20s, expressed their desire to emulate her good deeds.

“This is my purpose of living. It’s like a dream come through. Even though the sponsorship from organisations and individuals was not so intense, it is still a privilege to have found loved ones supporting me. It is my belief that we’ll definitely make an impact on lives.”

Speaking on what motivated her to set up the Foundation, Akorli Boatemaa Abigail said, “The love of giving to the less privileged, the smiles on their faces, and the story of my personal life made me know that there are more people who need our love. The Foundation is two years old now, and we are glad to say that we have touched some lives in our own small way.”

According to her, this donation was made possible through fundraising strategies such as sharing of envelopes, distribution of fliers and sponsorship letters to selected institutions.

In the past, the Foundation has made donations to some single mothers, the aged, fed some street children in Ashaiman and donated to street kids at Newyork, a suburb of Ashaiman.

The President says the Foundation intends to carry out its next project outside Accra.

In the long term however, they’re hoping to embark on life-changing projects and have a home that will adopt and support abandoned or less privileged children.

She however says all these can be achieved through massive support from benevolent institutions and individuals, and thus called for the support of all and sundry in cash and kind, to enable them set up an office where public support can be received directly.