The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has officially declared his intention to contest the chairmanship position of the NDC.

Declaring his intention on Accra-based Class FM, Mr. Asiedu Nketia said he was the best person to occupy the chairmanship position.

Mr. Nketia will be in the race with the current chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

The NDC will hold its national congress on December 17, 2022, to elect national executives.

“I participated in the struggle against the military dictatorship in this country, after which I came to Parliament. I was there for 12 years and chaired several committees.”

“I tasted executive positions by being the Deputy Minister in charge of Agriculture. I have served as Board Chairman, among others.”

“I am confident that with my experience I will be a good leader and example to my party,” he added.

The NDC has slated 22nd and 23rd October 2022 for its constituency level elections, regional level will be held on the 12th and 13th of November 2022 and the national congress will be on December 17.