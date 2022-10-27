Teacher union, All-Teachers Alliance Ghana (ATAG) has described as absurd comments indicating that the newly appointed acting Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Eric Nkansah is unqualified.

This comes after other teacher unions, including the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) called for the withdrawal of his appointment, arguing that he is not a good fit for the role.

But speaking to Citi News, the National Chairman of ATAG, Isaac Ofori, said Dr. Nkansah’s appointment is apt, and it will make room for young teachers to be included in decision-making processes.

“We consider their stance absurd and out of step with current logic and accountability. Leaders of the three unions were repulsed by the new DG’s age, who is barely 45 years old, and they feel too haughty to be dictated to by a young man.”

“We think he has come to make room for smart, capable young teachers who have been excluded from power structures’ decision-making processes. So, we at ATAG welcome his appointment”.

The Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutum has already described claims that the newly appointed acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service is unqualified as unfounded.

He says Dr. Eric Nkansah is competent and has the requisite experience to lead the Ghana Education Service.