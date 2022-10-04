The Office of the Vice President has denied media reports that his recent tour of the Northern Region is a subtle campaign.

The Vice President on Sunday began a three-day tour of the Northern Region to inspect ongoing government projects, interact with chiefs and people and commission completed projects.

But many have accused the Vice President of using the tour to campaign in his bid to replace Nana Akufo-Addo as the NPP’s leader in the 2024 election.

Speaking to Citi News, the spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako said the Vice President was just engaging with people in his community.

“Some of them are technically not party people, but the fact that he lives within their community, he has a property within their community, and he comes back home after work, they want to visit him and talk to him, and it is quite normal.”

“It is time for him to avail himself to the community for people to come and interact with him,” Mr. Boako said.