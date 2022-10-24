At the 60th anniversary celebrations of the EP College of Education, BIMBICO, the 1998-year group of the school donated a 10,000-litre polytank to support the college.

While presenting the polytank, the year group claimed they were the pacesetters of the college.

Abdul Rashid Sulemana, the SP of the 1998-year group, said: “we are the pacesetters among the Alumni. When we were in the school, our group renovated a whole classroom block and provided fans in the class. We are the pacesetters, and we are calling on other year groups to emulate our gesture. This polytank is to support the college, especially the students, to forestall water storage.”

The Girls Prefect, GP Hajia Shahara Kamara expressed happiness over the kind of unity the year group has.

“One thing that makes me very happy is the kind of unity that still exists among us as a year group. Our members are still very committed anytime there is a call for us. I want to extend my gratitude to all and encourage them to keep it up”.

Other members of the group also shared their memories with Citi News.

“We are very happy today that we are back to our alma matter. When we were here, water was a big challenge for us, and so we decided to support the college with the polytank”.